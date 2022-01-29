Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

GRIN stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

