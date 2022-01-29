Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 216,541 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,541 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $55,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

