California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nevro were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nevro by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $183.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

