California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE:HAE opened at $45.96 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.