Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 136,327 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,025,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $56,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

NYSE OMF opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

