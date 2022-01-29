Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Decreases By 84.2%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 11.94% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG opened at $28.75 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

