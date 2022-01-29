Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.65

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$27.65 and last traded at C$27.65, with a volume of 187852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.55.

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total value of C$30,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$317,242.53. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030 over the last three months.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

