Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Up 4,066.7% in January

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 4,066.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

