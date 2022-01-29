J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $235.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $220.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.99.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

