Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 89,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,304,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

