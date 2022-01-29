Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.90

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 4523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $576.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock worth $937,710. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

