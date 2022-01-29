B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($9.11) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $336.46.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

