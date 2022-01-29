Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading 5% Higher

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.58 and last traded at $84.58. 11,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 487,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get Danaos alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 4.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.