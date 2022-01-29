Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 7.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. 25,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,278,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Several brokerages have commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

