CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CUB. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$2.30 price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE:CUB opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$194.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.82. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CubicFarm Systems

