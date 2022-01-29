Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.14.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$65.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$32.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.11. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$54.69 and a 1-year high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

