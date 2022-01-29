Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3,075.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

