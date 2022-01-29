California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vimeo by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 947.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

