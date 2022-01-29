Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 852,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

