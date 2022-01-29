California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

