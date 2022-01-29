75,131 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $143,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

