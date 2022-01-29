AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,100 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

