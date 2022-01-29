Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MARA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

