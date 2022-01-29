Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

