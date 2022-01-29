Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 5,167 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,956 shares of company stock worth $24,264,257 over the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.