O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 59.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

JAZZ stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

