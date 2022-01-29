O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 752,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.33 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

