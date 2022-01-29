Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 952,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 317,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

