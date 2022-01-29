Morgan Stanley Raises Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $58.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of FWONK opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.71 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.