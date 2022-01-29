Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,875,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.