F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $265.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.69.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

