Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HCSG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

