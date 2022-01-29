Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) had its target price increased by Stephens from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

