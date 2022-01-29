Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $143.82 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,701,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

