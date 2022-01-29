Royal Bank of Canada Trims Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Target Price to $302.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

