Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.78.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. Capri has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Capri by 320.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 131.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452,610 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 5,191.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 409,081 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

