California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 622 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.