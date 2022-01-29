4,031 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $109,024,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.74.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

