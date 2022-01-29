AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 54.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $358.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.91.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

