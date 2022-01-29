AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,400 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.