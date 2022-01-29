ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 30.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 875,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 205,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $34.36 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

