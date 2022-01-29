Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIVN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 133.21.

RIVN opened at 57.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 96.26. Rivian has a 1 year low of 50.00 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

