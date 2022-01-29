Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

