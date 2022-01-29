Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.89.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Paya has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paya by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Paya by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 84,629 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

