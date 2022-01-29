Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Down 47.0% in January

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:QK opened at $0.45 on Friday. Q&K International Group has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Q&K International Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

