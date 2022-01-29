Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 125 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.