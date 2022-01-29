Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Polaris by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 131.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.