NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.