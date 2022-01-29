Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims AT&T (NYSE:T) Target Price to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

T stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,053,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

