Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CBU stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at $4,119,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

